What channel is Chargers vs. Bengals on and what is game time for Week 13

The Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals square off in Week 13 with both teams in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. The Chargers have cooled off substantially since the beginning of the season, while the Bengals are heating up again after some rough outings.

The Chargers appeared to have found their offensive groove against the Steelers only to see the wheels fall off against the Broncos. Justin Herbert has made some bad decisions in recent weeks, but still remains one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. LA’s defense has not stepped up to the plate this season and needs to avoid getting shredded in this one.

The Bengals have started to gash teams on the ground, using Joe Mixon to dominate the Raiders and Steelers. The running back is taking pressure off Joe Burrow, who has shown signs of growth in his second season. Ja’Marr Chase has cooled off since the middle of the season but could have a big game against a soft defense.

Chargers vs. Bengals TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Bengals the 3-point favorites against the spread and -165 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chargers are +145, and the total is set at 50.5.