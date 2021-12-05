What channel is Vikings vs. Lions on and what is game time for Week 13

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions meet in Week 13 in a NFC North showdown, with the former hoping to stay in the playoff picture while the latter is still looking for their first win of the season

The Vikings will have to deal with Dalvin Cook’s absence, but Alexander Mattison has proven to be a capable replacement. Minnesota’s passing game has started to heat up in recent weeks, with Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson starting to fire. Adam Thielen remains a great redzone presence. The Vikings will certainly hope to avoid the situation they were in when the two teams last met.

The Lions could also be without their top running back as D’Andre Swift is dealing with a shoulder issue. Dan Campbell has yet to grab a win as the head coach in what is slowly turning into a dismal year in Detroit. Jared Goff’s inconsistencies have led to questions about his future in the Motor City as well.

Vikings vs. Lions TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Vikings are 7-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Minnesota is -310 on the moneyline while Detroit is +245, with the total set at 47.