What channel is Colts vs. Texans on and what is game time for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans face off in Week 13 to wrap up their AFC South division games against each other. The Colts are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, while the Texans are at the bottom of the standings and looking at possibly making the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Colts struggled out of the gate, but have started to turn things around Jonathan Taylor and the running game. Carson Wentz is starting to get into a groove, particularly with receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton. Jack Doyle is also becoming a presence in the redzone. This should be a relatively easy game for Indy.

With Deshaun Watson sidelined as his legal situation plays out, the Texans were always headed for this path. First-year head coach David Culley did not sign up for this rebuild but he’s going to have to navigate it nonetheless. Tyrod Taylor has done some great things at quarterback, though he could run into problems against this Colts defense.

Colts vs. Texans TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Colts are 8.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook and -400 on the moneyline. The Texans are +300 on the moneyline, with the total set at 45.5.