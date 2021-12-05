 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Broncos vs. Chiefs on and what is game time for Week 13

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Running back Javonte Williams #33 of the Denver Broncos runs with the football during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a crucial AFC West matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. The game was initially pegged to start at 1 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in K.C. The NFL flexed the game into the SNF slot as a result of the playoff implications.

The Broncos have won three out of four games since dropping four in a row. The QB play of Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t been up to par, but the running game has been solid. Rookie back Javonte Williams continues to improve while the 1-2 punch with Melvin Gordon has carried the offense lately.

The Chiefs are back on track and have been getting it done through defense. Kansas City has won four games in a row to reclaim the top spot in the division. The Chiefs haven’t allowed more than 17 points in each of the four wins.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th
Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Broadcast map

The Chiefs enter as heavy favorites on the spread at -9.5 at home in primetime. Kansas City has won 11 straight over Denver. The point total is at 47.5 and the Broncos are +310 on the moneyline.

