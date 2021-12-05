What channel is Broncos vs. Chiefs on and what is game time for Week 13

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a crucial AFC West matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 13. The game was initially pegged to start at 1 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in K.C. The NFL flexed the game into the SNF slot as a result of the playoff implications.

The Broncos have won three out of four games since dropping four in a row. The QB play of Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t been up to par, but the running game has been solid. Rookie back Javonte Williams continues to improve while the 1-2 punch with Melvin Gordon has carried the offense lately.

The Chiefs are back on track and have been getting it done through defense. Kansas City has won four games in a row to reclaim the top spot in the division. The Chiefs haven’t allowed more than 17 points in each of the four wins.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Chiefs enter as heavy favorites on the spread at -9.5 at home in primetime. Kansas City has won 11 straight over Denver. The point total is at 47.5 and the Broncos are +310 on the moneyline.