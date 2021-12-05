What channel is Giants vs. Dolphins on and what is game time for Week 13

The New York Giants head to Florida to take on the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gardens at 1 p.m. ET in Week 13 on Sunday.

The Giants got some bad news on QB Daniel Jones on Friday. He won’t be able to play in Week 13 due to a neck injury. With Jones out, the Giants will turn to backup QB Mike Glennon against the Dolphins. Glennon appeared in one game this season, throwing for 196 yards a TD and 2 INT. He’s only played in 35 career games, so it’ll be interesting if that means the Giants lean on the run game.

The Dolphins have won four games in a row and have clawed back into the AFC playoff picture. Miami had lost seven in a row after beating the Patriots in the opener. Tua Tagovailoa has played well in his second season, posting a passer rating above 104 in three straight wins.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Dolphins are favored by 6 points on the spread and are -255 on the moneyline at home. The point total is low at 40.