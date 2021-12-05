What channel is Eagles vs. Jets on and what is game time for Week 13

The Philadelphia Eagles head back to MetLife Stadium for a second consecutive week to take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET in Week 13 on Sunday.

The Eagles had a golden opportunity to get back into the NFC East race but squandered said opportunity with a loss to the New York Giants last week. Jalen Hurts had a rough outing with 3 INTs, which ultimately cost the Eagles the game. Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury and may be held out this week. If that’s the case, it’s Gardner Minshew time.

The Jets snuck past the Houston Texas in Week 12 for their third win of the season. New York got Zach Wilson back at QB but it didn’t make much of an impact. The run game will be leaned on heavily on Sunday against the Eagles. Ty Johnson and Tevin Coleman will make up the 1-2 punch for another week with Michael Carter sidelined again.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Eagles are 7-point favorites on the road against the Jets, who are +230 on the moneyline. The over/under is set at 44.5 points.