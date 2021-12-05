What channel is Washington vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 13

The Washington Football Team will head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday in Week 13.

The WFT has won three games in a row and is back in the NFC wild card picture. QB Taylor Heinicke has played well this season after the team lost QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in the opener. J.D. McKissic has already been ruled out for Week 13, so the team will have to lean on RB Antonio Gibson, who has played well lately.

The Raiders were on the ropes in the AFC West and an OT win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving saved their season to an extent. Las Vegas still has to play each division opponent once the rest of the season, so there’s time to make up ground. Picking up wins in non-division games will be key, like this week against Washington.

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

The Raiders are favored by just a point on the spread at -1. Las Vegas is -120 on the moneyline while WFT is +100. The over/under is set at 49 points.