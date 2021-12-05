What channel is Jaguars vs. Rams on and what is game time for Week 13

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams meet in Week 13 with both teams in a funk. The Jaguars have not clicked in Year 1 under Urban Meyer, while the Rams are trying to snap a three-game slide that started against the Titans.

The Jaguars have not had much to smile about this season. Trevor Lawrence looks overwhelmed at times as a rookie, and he doesn’t have much help offensively. Jacksonville’s defense has been inconsistent, recording good performances before being burned. There’s also been noise about Meyer returning to college football, which surely hasn’t helped the team.

The Rams are trying to get back to winning ways after three straight losses. They’ve lacked consistency offensively, and Matthew Stafford’s injury issue might be worse than the team is letting on. Sean McVay’s offensive unit has been shut down in the last three weeks and needs a big outing here ahead of a Week 14 game against the NFC West leaders Cardinals.

Jaguars vs. Rams TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Rams are 12.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 48. LA is -650 on the moneyline, while Jacksonville +460.