What channel is Ravens vs. Steelers on and what is game time for Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers renew one of the most iconic rivalries in football when the two teams meet in Week 13. The Ravens are looking to string together three wins in a row while the Steelers hope to recover from an embarrassing Week 12 showing against the Bengals.

The Ravens were able to overcome Lamar Jackson’s four interceptions in Week 12 against the Browns to secure a 16-10 win. Baltimore’s offense has been sluggish over the last three weeks and needs to get back to running the ball well. Let’s see if Jackson can do some damage against Pittsburgh’s stout defensive unit.

That Steelers defense will get T.J. Watt back after he was activated from the COVID/reserve list. Ben Roethlisberger and company need to get going after a dismal showing last week against Cincinnati. Expect Najee Harris to play a big role in this game for Pittsburgh.

Ravens vs. Steelers TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and -210 on the moneyline. The Steelers are +175 on the moneyline, with the total set at 44.