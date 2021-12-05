 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on and what is game time for Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos meet in Week 13 for a pivotal AFC West showdown. Both teams are in the mix in the most competitive division in the NFL this season with all four members squarely in the playoff mix.

The Chiefs appear to have finally sorted out their offense, winning four straight games after the loss to the Titans. Patrick Mahomes is making plays in key situations and taking advantage of the spots the defense gives him. Kansas City’s defense has also stepped up to the challenge, allowing 14 or less points in three straight games.

The Broncos continue to hang around in the playoff picture despite their lack of offensive punch. The defense and running game have been a potent combination for Denver, who is coming off a big win over the Chargers. A victory Sunday night would be massive for the Broncos’ playoff hopes.

Chiefs vs. Broncos TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th
Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Broadcast map

The Chiefs are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas City is -435 on the moneyline, while Denver is +330. The total is set at 47.

