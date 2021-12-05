What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on and what is game time for Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos meet in Week 13 for a pivotal AFC West showdown. Both teams are in the mix in the most competitive division in the NFL this season with all four members squarely in the playoff mix.

The Chiefs appear to have finally sorted out their offense, winning four straight games after the loss to the Titans. Patrick Mahomes is making plays in key situations and taking advantage of the spots the defense gives him. Kansas City’s defense has also stepped up to the challenge, allowing 14 or less points in three straight games.

The Broncos continue to hang around in the playoff picture despite their lack of offensive punch. The defense and running game have been a potent combination for Denver, who is coming off a big win over the Chargers. A victory Sunday night would be massive for the Broncos’ playoff hopes.

Chiefs vs. Broncos TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Chiefs are 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas City is -435 on the moneyline, while Denver is +330. The total is set at 47.