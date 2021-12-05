How to watch Chargers vs. Bengals NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Chargers are among the teams to start the season strong and fall off. L.A. was 4-1 once upon a time and are now 6-5, which means the Chargers are ... does quick math ... 2-4 over the past six games. The schedule hasn’t been easy but losses to the Vikings and Broncos don’t help. The Chargers will need to rebound quickly after that Week 12 loss to Denver against a tough Bengals squad.

Cincinnati may be the scariest team heading into Week 13. Over the past two games, the Bengals have won by a score of 73-23 with wins over the Raiders and Steelers. It feels like RB Joe Mixon is quietly having his best NFL season. Mixon should eclipse 1,000 rushing yards on Sunday and has 11 TDs with six games to play.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Chargers vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: LAC +145, CIN -165