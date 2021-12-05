How to watch Bucs vs. Falcons NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bucs are coming off a crazy win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. It was their second straight win after dropping two in a row. At 8-3, the Bucs are right in the thick of the NFC race for the top seed in the playoffs. Tom Brady isn’t lighting up the stat sheet like he was earlier in the season, but remains the betting favorite to win NFL MVP this season.

The Falcons appeared headed toward the competition for No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, Atlanta has to have playoffs on the mind. The Falcons are 5-6 and only one game out of a Wild Card spot in the NFC. They’ll have a tough time getting in, however. After facing the Bucs this week, the Falcons take on the Panthers and 49ers on the road before finishing the season with the Bills and Saints.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TB -550, ATL +400