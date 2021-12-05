How to watch Cardinals vs. Bears NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The Cardinals will come off their bye week with the best record in the NFL. That doesn’t mean there’s reason for optimism. Arizona has lost two of the past four games and have been dealing with injuries to multiple key players on offense. Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Chase Edmonds are all injured. Murray and Hopkins could be ready by Sunday against the Bears.

Chicago is dealing with similar injury issues at QB. Justin Fields is back at practice and could be ready to return, though Andy Dalton could remain starting QB anyway. The Bears were able to pull out a miracle win on Thanksgiving over the Detroit Lions to help Matt Nagy keep his job. The lame-duck coach will have a tough time scheming to try and take down the best team in the NFC.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cardinals vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: ARI -380, CHI +290