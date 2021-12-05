How to watch Giants vs. Dolphins NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The New York Football Giants are coming off a big win over the rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. It’s too bad the G-Men started the season 1-5, otherwise they’d be in the NFC playoff race for the Wild Card and maybe even the division. The Giants will need another strong performance from the defense in Week 13. Last week, New York forced four turnovers in the 13-7 win over Philly.

The Dolphins are another team that will be regretting poor play early in the season. After winning the opener, Miami went on to lose seven straight games. Now, the Dolphins are on a four-game winning streak and are closing in on .500 at 5-7. Miami will have an outside shot at a wild card spot in the AFC if the team can keep this up.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Giants vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NYG +175, MIA -210