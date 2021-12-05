What channel Broncos vs. Chiefs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are starting to get hot and come off their bye week on a four-game winning streak. Kansas City is in first place in the AFC West at 7-4 and the resurgence is thanks to the surprising play of the defense. The Chiefs have allowed 17 or fewer points in each of their four straight wins. Holding the Broncos offense in check will be key to another win.

The Broncos also enter Week 13 hot having won three of four games, including a 28-13 win over the Chargers last week. Denver has been getting it done the old school way — defense and the run game. The Broncos will need both to step up in order to hold off the Chiefs on the road. Denver has an 11-game losing streak against Kansas City entering Sunday night.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: DEN +330, KC -435