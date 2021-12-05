What channel Ravens vs. Steelers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Ravens have a chance to bury the Steelers at the bottom of the AFC North standings with a win. At 8-3, Baltimore is in good position to fend off the Cincinnati Bengals for first place with six games left in the regular season. A key matchup in a few weeks after Christmas will likely determine the division winner.

The Steelers got absolutely throttled by the Bengals in Week 12. It wasn’t really the Bengals it was basically just RB Joe Mixon, who torched Pittsburgh for 165 yards and 2 TDs. The Steelers are looking less and less like a playoff contender. After four straight wins, the ‘Lers have tied the Lions and lost two straight. At 5-5-1, their only saving grace is that tie could help them sneak in as a WC team.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ravens vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BAL -195, PIT +165