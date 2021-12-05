What channel Jaguars vs. Rams is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and LA Rams. The game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Jaguars are back to losing games. Jacksonville has lost three in a row after winning two of three games to become somewhat respectable. Now, there’s speculation that coach Urban Meyer may bolt back to the college ranks, though he denies any reports thus far. Things could get ugly this week, so if the Jaguars get blown out again, Meyer may re-consider his stance.

The Rams suffered a tough road loss to the Packers in Week 12. Matthew Stafford was said to be a successful QB against Green Bay and at Lambeau Field? Okay. Anyway, the Rams enter this week with an easy matchup but could be missing a few key players on offense. Darrell Henderson is banged up and will likely be held out. WR Odell Beckham Jr. has a hip injury and took it easy during practice this week.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jaguars vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: JAX +460, LAR -650