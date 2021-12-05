What channel Eagles vs. Jets is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Eagles had a shot at inching closer to the Cowboys in the NFC East. Instead, they fell to the Giants 13-7. QB Jalen Hurts looked banged up and now he enters this week banged up. Hurts threw 3 INTs in the loss and should take the bulk of the blame for the L. The Eagles have to go back to the same Stadium this week to take on the Jets, hoping not to be swept by the New York teams.

The Jets picked up their third win of the season in Week 12 against the Houston Texans. Future franchise QB Zach Wilson returned to the lineup and didn’t look great, throwing for no TDs with an INT and 58.5 passer rating. The Jets will need to stick to the ground in order to beat the Eagles. Last week, the combination of Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and Austin Walter ran for 157 yards and 2 TDs.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Eagles vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: PHI -280, NYJ +225