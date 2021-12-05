What channel 49ers vs. Seahawks is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. The game will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The Niners are beginning to peak at the right time. San Fran has won three straight, two of those games against NFC opponents fighting for similar playoff position in the Rams and Vikings. The 49ers are getting the run game going with Elijah Mitchell, who had 133 yards and a TD last week vs. Minnesota. The bad news is WR Deebo Samuel is expected to miss Week 13.

The Seahawks have really fallen from grace. Talk about two teams trending in opposite directions. Seattle is coming off a MNF loss to Washington in Week 12. That was the Seahawks’ sixth loss in the past seven games. Most of the season has gone without QB Russell Wilson, but he’s looking like he has one foot out the door. Might a trade be on the horizon once the season ends?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

49ers vs. Seahawks

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: SF -170, SEA +150