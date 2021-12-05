What channel Colts vs. Texans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Colts had a three-game winning streak snapped last week when they lost 38-31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Indy blew a 24-14 halftime lead and had a shot at the end of the game to try and tie things up, but were unsuccessful. Luckily, the Colts have a game against the Texans to try and get to 7-6 and try and get closer to the Tennessee Titans in first place in the AFC South.

The Texans were so close to having a winning streak for the first time all season. After defeating the Titans last week, Houston lost to the New York Jets 21-14 at home. There isn’t much more to say about this Texans squad. Houston is competing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Colts vs. Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: IND -435, HOU +330