What channel Vikings vs. Lions is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The Lions remained winless with a 16-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving at home. Things continue to get worse for Detroit. RB D’Andre Swift was forced to exit that loss and is expected to miss multiple games due to a shoulder injury. With Swift sidelined, we should see plenty of Jamaal Williams out of the backfield for the Lions.

It looks like the Vikings will also be without their top running back this week. Dalvin Cook hasn’t practiced this week after dislocating his shoulder in Week 12 vs. the 49ers. He had 10 carries for 39 yards before exiting. Alexander Mattison will likely be the lead back for the Vikings, who are 5-6 and need a win to stay within striking distance of the Packers in first place at 9-3.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Vikings vs. Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: MIN -310, DET +245