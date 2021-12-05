NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 14

The NFC West has wrapped up its Week 13 slate and the order remains the same — albeit with a notable momentum change. The Cardinals remain in first place, the Rams are in second, the 49ers are in third, and the Seahawks bring up the rear.

The Cardinals thumped the Bears and maintain their two game lead on LA after the Rams crushed the Jaguars. Arizona has Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back, which puts them in solid shape heading into Week 14. The bigger shake-up came with the Seahawks coming back to beat the 49ers. Seattle got a goal line stand in the closing seconds to prevent San Francisco from tying the game. The Seahawks are still well outside the playoff picture and the 49ers still hold a wild card berth, but San Francisco saw their winning streak momentum snuffed out in a game they probably should have won.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 13. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 14.

Cardinals: -1000

Rams: +650

49ers: +3500

Seahawks: +25000

