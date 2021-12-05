NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 14

The NFC East might just be turning into a more impressive division than we previously thought. A year after Washington won the division with a 7-9 record, Dallas is on the winning track, and Washington and Philadelphia are hanging around near .500.

The Cowboys opened the week with a win over the Saints to snap a two-game losing streak. Washington beat the Raiders on Sunday and maintained pace as they have now won four straight. The Eagles beat the Jets even thought Philly had to play backup Gardner Minshew due to a Jalen Hurts injury. Washington is two back of Dallas and Philadelphia is 2.5 back. Washington moved into sixth place in the overall NFC standings with the 49ers loss and Philadelphia is a half game back in eighth place.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 13. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 14.

Cowboys: -1000

Washington: +1000

Eagles: +1400

Giants: +4000

