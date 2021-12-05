NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 14

The NFC South is the first division to wrap up its entire slate of games in Week 13. The Saints played first on Thursday Night Football, the Buccaneers and Falcons faced off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and the Panthers had a bye this week — during which they fired OC Joe Brady!

The Buccaneers moved a step closer to clinching another division title with a win over the Falcons. Atlanta gave them some trouble, but ran out of gas and now find themselves in a three-way tie for second place — or last! The Falcons, Panthers, and Saints are all 5-7 while the Bucs are 9-3. A four-game lead for Tampa Bay means the Bucs will have their first clinching scenario. They have now swept the Falcons and so if Atlanta beats Carolina next week and New Orleans loses to the Jets, Tampa Bay will clinch the NFC South division title.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 13. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 14.

Bucs: -10000

Saints: +2500

Panthers: +4000

Falcons: +5000

NFC South