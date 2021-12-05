NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 14

The NFC North wrapped up its schedule in the 1 p.m. block and even while on bye, the Packers improved their playoff position. They still need some help, but Green Bay heads into Week 14 with a chance to clinch no worse than a tie for first place in the division.

The Bears lost to the Cardinals in a game that went about as expected. Chicago is struggling and without Justin Fields, there’s not much to get excited about. They’re now 4-8 and while they remain alive in the playoff race, it’s hard to see them climbing further into wild card contention.

The stunner of the week saw the Lions beat the Vikings on the final play of the game. The Lions blew a two-touchdown lead and got the ball back with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter and trailing by four points. They drove down and Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for a game-winning touchdown as time expired. Detroit gets their first win of the season while the Vikings drop to 5-7. Minnesota remains in the wild card chase, but this is a bad loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 13. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 14.

Packers: -3500

Vikings: +1400

Bears: +25000

NFC North