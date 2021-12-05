NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 14

The AFC South has wrapped up its Week 13 slate and things remain in the same order. The Titans were on bye this week, the Colts beat the Texans, and the Jaguars lost to the Rams.

The Colts are breathing down the Titans neck, and have pulled to within a game and a half of Tennessee. Indianapolis is headed into their bye and will hop the Jaguars can pull off a huge upset in Nashville next week against the Titans. Indianapolis is in tenth place overall in the AFC standings. The Titans did get some help during their bye with the Ravens losing to the Steelers. Tennessee is second overall in the AFC and Baltimore is now third.

In losing to the Colts, the Texans became the first team to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. The Jaguars will be eliminated if the Bills beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 13. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 14.

Titans: -2500

Colts: +1000

Jaguars: +100000

Texans: +100000

AFC South