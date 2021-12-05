NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 14

The AFC North is looking very much like the black-and-blue decision. We’re not seeing significant change in the division order coming out of Week 13, but things are tightening up in a big way. Only two games separate the first place Ravens from the fourth place Browns.

The Ravens made a bold decision to go for two and the win in the closing seconds against the Steelers. The decision will be questioned, but head coach John Harbaugh said it was because the team had lost Marlon Humphrey and didn’t think the defense could hold up in overtime. The Bengals had a big chance, but lost to the Chargers, which costs them a key tiebreaker in the wild card race. For now, Cincinnati holds the last wild card berth in the conference and the Ravens are third overall.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 13. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 14.

Ravens : -175

Bengals: +200

Browns: +900

Steelers: +3000

AFC North