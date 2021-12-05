Considering the injury report as you address the Week 14 fantasy waiver wire

Week 13 is almost a wrap. We still have the Monday Night Football but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options as the fantasy football playoffs quickly approach.

Intro

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings

Thielen suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the Lions and did not return to the game. Head coach Mike Zimmer said it was a sprained ankle, but it’s unclear if it is a low or high sprain. K.J. Osborn moved into the starting lineup after Thielen’s injury and caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. He’s rostered in 4.2% of fantasy leagues. If Thielen is going to miss any time, Osborn is a decent option but not a priority waiver claim.

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles

Sanders injured his ankle in the second half and was ruled out. Boston Scott was available, but did not get a single touch or even target on offense. Kenneth Gainwell got the bulk of the work and finished with 12 rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown to go along with 33 receiving yards on five receptions. If Sanders misses time, Gainwell’s value depends on where Scott and injured Jordan Howard might fit into the mix. Gainwell is rostered in 11.5% of leagues, Howard is rostered in 11.6% of leagues, and Scott is rostered in 27.2% of leagues.

Corey Davis, WR, Jets

Davis injured his groin and it would appear to be an aggravation of his existing injury. He was in and out of the game before being announced as questionable to return. He did not return to the game, and he would seem likely to miss some time due to the aggravation. Davis and Elijah Moore have led the Jets receiver corps, with Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims next on the depth chart. Crowder has some upside in PPR leagues and is only rostered in 25.5% of leagues.

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington

Thomas was playing his second game since returning from IR and injured his knee in the fourth quarter. He took a helmet to the knee and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Ricky Seals-Jones was already out for the game as well, leaving John Bates as the only healthy tight end. We’ll need to see reports on both Thomas and Seals-Jones before we know what this means for Week 14.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Raiders

Drake suffered an ankle injury in the first half and was quickly ruled out for the game. That suggests a serious injury and a multi-week absence. We’ll find out more with x-ray and MRI details. Peyton Barber would likely see additional work if Drake misses any time, but is a relatively low waiver priority. He could see some additional work, but Josh Jacobs might end benefiting the most if Drake misses time.