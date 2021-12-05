Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates TD with a Call of Duty self-revive [VIDEO]

Odell Beckham Jr. has always had a flair for theatrics, and he reminded us of that Sunday after scoring his second touchdown as an LA Ram. OBJ nabbed a floater to the end zone from the 1-yard line and celebrated in style with a reference to Call of Duty. For those unfamiliar with the shooting game, players can buy a Self-Revive kit to gain health back after being maimed by the opposition.

It’s undoubtedly a reference to OBJ’s opportunity for a resurgence with the Rams following a tumultuous tenure with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns traded a 2019 first- and third-round pick in addition to former first-rounder Jabrill Peppers to the Giants to acquire Beckham Jr., who went on to total just 1,586 receiving yards and seven scores in his 29 games with the team.

Since signing with the Rams after his departure from Cleveland, Beckham Jr. has totaled 127 receiving yards and two touchdowns.