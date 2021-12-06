What channel is Patriots vs. Bills on and what is game time for Week 13

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills meet in a massive Week 13 showdown that will have division and conference implications. New England has found its formula after some early struggles this season, while the Bills hope to keep their recent momentum going after a big win on Thanksgiving day.

The Patriots are on a six-game winning streak, getting victories over the Titans, Chargers and Browns over that span. New England is grinding out wins with its defense and running game as Mac Jones continues to get more comfortable as a passer. This will be New England’s toughest test of the season so far.

The Bills looked like their usual selves on Thanksgiving day, delivering a signature performance on both sides of the ball in a win over the Saints. Josh Allen needs to show he can beat a good defense, which the Patriots qualify as. Buffalo’s defensive unit is good against the run, which is big against New England.

Patriots vs. Bills TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

