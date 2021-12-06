What channel Patriots vs. Bills Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

This is a huge AFC East division matchup that could determine which team comes out on top. The Bills can pull into first place in the division with a win. New England could be eyeing the bye week in Week 14, so there’s some trap-game potential here. The Patriots have been the hottest team in the NFL on a six-game winning streak, which has people talking Super Bowl again. That was something the Bills envisioned heading into the season. Buffalo is coming off a win on Thanksgiving over the Saints, so the team is well-rested.

Patriots vs. Bills

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Manningcast: ESPN2

Moneyline odds: NE +120, BUF -140