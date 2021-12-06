 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Patriots vs. Bills Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch the primetime Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills on ESPN.

By DKNation Staff

Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a touchdown pass to teammate wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 (not pictured) against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

This is a huge AFC East division matchup that could determine which team comes out on top. The Bills can pull into first place in the division with a win. New England could be eyeing the bye week in Week 14, so there’s some trap-game potential here. The Patriots have been the hottest team in the NFL on a six-game winning streak, which has people talking Super Bowl again. That was something the Bills envisioned heading into the season. Buffalo is coming off a win on Thanksgiving over the Saints, so the team is well-rested.

Patriots vs. Bills

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)
Manningcast: ESPN2
Moneyline odds: NE +120, BUF -140

