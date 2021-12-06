NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 14

The AFC East closed out Week 14 with a wild one on Monday Night Football. It wasn’t pretty in the gusty winds of Buffalo, but the Patriots held off the Bills to get a huge divisional win. The Patriots won 14-10 to take a game and a half lead on the the Bills. More importantly, New England claimed the first game in the head-to-head series and that could prove critical as a tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are suddenly on fire, having won five straight to improve to 6-7. The level of competition isn’t great, but Miami is only a game and a half back of the final AFC wild card berth. They head into their bye and then face the Jets, Saints, Titans, and Patriots to close out the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 13. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 14.

Bills: -140

Patriots: +115

Dolphins: +10000

Jets: +10000

AFC East