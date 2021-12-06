 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL standings, Week 13: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 14

The AFC East is finished with Week 13. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 14.

By David Fucillo
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) breaks free past Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson (53) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) to score a touchdown in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC East closed out Week 14 with a wild one on Monday Night Football. It wasn’t pretty in the gusty winds of Buffalo, but the Patriots held off the Bills to get a huge divisional win. The Patriots won 14-10 to take a game and a half lead on the the Bills. More importantly, New England claimed the first game in the head-to-head series and that could prove critical as a tiebreaker.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are suddenly on fire, having won five straight to improve to 6-7. The level of competition isn’t great, but Miami is only a game and a half back of the final AFC wild card berth. They head into their bye and then face the Jets, Saints, Titans, and Patriots to close out the season.

AFC East

  1. New England Patriots, 9-4
  2. Buffalo Bills, 7-5
  3. Miami Dolphins, 6-7
  4. New York Jets, 3-9

