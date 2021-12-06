NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the AFC West coming out of Week 13

The AFC West has tightened up in recent weeks, but we saw a little bit of separation in Week 13. The Chiefs and Chargers are looking like the two best teams in the division while the Raiders and Broncos seem a bit more inconsistent.

The Chiefs beat the Broncos 22-9 on Sunday Night Football, holding serve in their first head-to-head matchup. The Chargers beat the Bengals and remain a game back. LA got a key tiebreaker over Cincinnati in the wild card race, and are on track to set up a massive Week 15 matchup. The Chargers beat the Chiefs in Kansas City and could sweep the head-to-head matchup with a home win over the Chiefs.

The Raiders lost to Washington, leaving them tied with Denver. Las Vegas and Denver are tied with Cleveland in the 10th through 12th spots. The Raiders won the first of two games against the Broncos.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. Here is what the odds were coming into Week 13. We’ll provide new odds once they have been updated heading toward Week 14.

Chiefs: -225

Chargers: +350

Broncos: +800

Raiders: +1200

AFC West