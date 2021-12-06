Patriots QB Mac Jones may have set record for fewest pass attempts in first half

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are playing in some ugly weather with the wind gusts making it difficult to do much of anything. It’s not surprising then that Mac Jones and the Patriots may have set a record in the first half.

Jones completed his only pass attempt in the first two quarters, finding tight end Jonnu Smith for a 12-yard reception. According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the one pass attempt in the first half was the fewest since at least 1978. Data does not go beyond that for ESPN Stats!

Of course, the Patriots were leading 11-7 after the first half thanks to a big Damien Harris run. The running back broke off a 64-yard run and then the Patriots added a two-point conversion.