Report: Russell Wilson would waive no-trade clause for Giants, Broncos and Saints

The Seattle Seahawks are still in the running for a playoff spot in the NFC despite a dismal stretch of the season, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from running stories about Russell Wilson’s future with the team. According to ESPN’s Jordan Schultz, Wilson would waive his no-trade clause if the New York Giants, Denver Broncos or New Orleans Saints were ready to make a trade for the Seahawks quarterback.

Aside from the caveat inclusion of the words “strongly consider”, this is an interesting choice of teams for Wilson. The Broncos make a lot of sense given the skill position group and strong defense, while the Saints have an offensive-minded head coach in Sean Payton and play in a dome. The Giants don’t make a ton of sense from a football standpoint and Wilson doesn’t have a lot of ties to the New York/New Jersey area. If the quarterback does become available, there will be plenty of teams around the league lining up to make a deal.