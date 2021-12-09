How to watch Steelers vs. Vikings on Week 14 TNF on TV, via live stream

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings meet Thursday to kick off Week 14, with both in the thick of the playoff race in their respective conference. The Steelers got a massive win last week against the Ravens, while the Vikings suffered a late defeat to give the Lions their first win of the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Steelers and Vikings on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through Amazon Prime, the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. Keep in mind, though, that this option requires access to a cable or streaming subscription with access to NFL Network.

If you don’t have a login to access Amazon Prime or NFL Network for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Steelers vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Bally Sports app, Amazon Prime

Moneyline odds: Steelers +140, Vikings -160