What channel is Steelers-Vikings on and what is game time for Week 14 Thursday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get back-to-back wins when they meet the Minnesota Vikings Thursday to kick off Week 14 of the NFL season. The Vikings would love to snag a win on a short week to erase the bitter taste of a defeat at the hands of the Lions in the final seconds of Week 13.

The Steelers saw the Ravens miss a two-point conversion which would’ve won them the game, giving Pittsburgh a lot of life in the AFC playoff race. This is another test for the Steelers offensively, who haven’t been as sharp on that side of the ball as in previous seasons. Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly set to retire after this season, so everything is setting up for one final run at the title in his tenure.

The Vikings are likely going to be without Dalvin Cook in this game, although Alexander Mattison is a capable backup. Adam Thielen’s absence means K.J. Osborn has to step up alongside Justin Jefferson. Regardless of how Kirk Cousins plays, it’ll ultimately be up to Minnesota’s defense to prove it can hold up its end in a pivotal primetime game.

Steelers vs. Vikings TV Info

Game date: Thursday, December 9th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network

Broadcast map

The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the spread and -160 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Pittsburgh is +140 on the moneyline, with the total set at 43.5.