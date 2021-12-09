 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel is Steelers-Vikings on and what is game time for Week 14 Thursday Night Football

The Steelers and Vikings face off in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season on Thursday Night Football. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to get back-to-back wins when they meet the Minnesota Vikings Thursday to kick off Week 14 of the NFL season. The Vikings would love to snag a win on a short week to erase the bitter taste of a defeat at the hands of the Lions in the final seconds of Week 13.

The Steelers saw the Ravens miss a two-point conversion which would’ve won them the game, giving Pittsburgh a lot of life in the AFC playoff race. This is another test for the Steelers offensively, who haven’t been as sharp on that side of the ball as in previous seasons. Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly set to retire after this season, so everything is setting up for one final run at the title in his tenure.

The Vikings are likely going to be without Dalvin Cook in this game, although Alexander Mattison is a capable backup. Adam Thielen’s absence means K.J. Osborn has to step up alongside Justin Jefferson. Regardless of how Kirk Cousins plays, it’ll ultimately be up to Minnesota’s defense to prove it can hold up its end in a pivotal primetime game.

Steelers vs. Vikings TV Info

Game date: Thursday, December 9th
Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX, NFL Network
Broadcast map

The Vikings are 3-point favorites against the spread and -160 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Pittsburgh is +140 on the moneyline, with the total set at 43.5.

More From DraftKings Nation