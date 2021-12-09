 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pro Bowl voting results: Jonathan Taylor remains top vote-getter, Tyrann Mathieu joins leaders

We have two changes in the voting results with two secondary players added into the mix.

By David Fucillo
Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The NFL releases Pro Bowl voting results each Thursday ahead of Thursday Night Football, and the pre-Week 14 results bring two changes to the list of top vote-getters by position.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has replaced Broncos safety Kareem Jackson as the top AFC vote-getter at strong safety. Also in the AFC secondary, Bills free safety Micah Hyde replaced Titans free safety Kevin Byard.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor remains the top vote-getter at any position in either conference. He has expanded his lead on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who remains in second place. Taylor has 168,222 votes while Kelce has 158,633. Last week, Taylor had a 4,500 vote lead, so he has doubled it over the past week. Cooper Kupp, Tom Brady, and Myles Garrett round out the top five in voting.

Fans can vote on the Pro Bowl rosters until December 16th, and then initial rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup features the Vikings hosting the Steelers. The Vikings are represented on this week’s voting results by strong safety Harrison Smith. The Steelers are represented by outside linebacker T.J. Watt and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud.

Here are the full voting results for projected starters heading into Week 14.

2022 Pro Bowl voting results, Dec 9

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
QB AFC Josh Allen, Buffalo 110,498
QB NFC Tom Brady, Tampa Bay 151,305
RB AFC Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis 168,222
RB NFC Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas 87,717
FB AFC Patrick Ricard, Baltimore 90,800
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 135,670
WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati 125,516
WR NFC Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams 156,176
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 158,633
TE NFC Kyle Pitts, Atlanta 118,118
T AFC Orlando Brown, Kansas City 54,126
T NFC Terron Armstead, New Orleans 82,555
G AFC Joel Bitonio, Cleveland 78,509
G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 55,929
C AFC David Andrews, New England 77,148
C NFC Tyler Biadasz, Dallas 55,324
K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 109,318
K NFC Graham Gano, N.Y. Giants 51,490
RS AFC Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh 51,904
RS NFC DeAndre Carter, Washington 69,297
DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland 150,268
DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 136,682
DT AFC Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee 110,850
DT NFC Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams 130,991
OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 144,693
OLB NFC Haason Reddick, Carolina 79,820
ILB AFC Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas 73,553
ILB NFC Devin White, Tampa Bay 99,629
CB AFC J.C. Jackson, New England 116,640
CB NFC Trevon Diggs, Dallas 144,228
SS AFC Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City 73,982
SS NFC Harrison Smith, Minnesota 80,934
FS AFC Micah Hyde, Buffalo 115,751
FS NFC Quandre Diggs, Seattle 72,279
P AFC Cameron Johnston, Houston 58,329
P NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 88,557
ST AFC Ola Adeniyi, Tennessee 59,017
ST NFC Nick Bellore, Seattle 59,987
LS AFC Joe Cardona, New England 66,174
LS NFC Camaron Cheeseman, Washington 55,408

More From DraftKings Nation