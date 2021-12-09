Pro Bowl voting results: Jonathan Taylor remains top vote-getter, Tyrann Mathieu joins leaders

The NFL releases Pro Bowl voting results each Thursday ahead of Thursday Night Football, and the pre-Week 14 results bring two changes to the list of top vote-getters by position.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has replaced Broncos safety Kareem Jackson as the top AFC vote-getter at strong safety. Also in the AFC secondary, Bills free safety Micah Hyde replaced Titans free safety Kevin Byard.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor remains the top vote-getter at any position in either conference. He has expanded his lead on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who remains in second place. Taylor has 168,222 votes while Kelce has 158,633. Last week, Taylor had a 4,500 vote lead, so he has doubled it over the past week. Cooper Kupp, Tom Brady, and Myles Garrett round out the top five in voting.

Fans can vote on the Pro Bowl rosters until December 16th, and then initial rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20. The game is scheduled for Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup features the Vikings hosting the Steelers. The Vikings are represented on this week’s voting results by strong safety Harrison Smith. The Steelers are represented by outside linebacker T.J. Watt and return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud.

Here are the full voting results for projected starters heading into Week 14.