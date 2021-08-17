Who is playing in Week 2 of the NFL preseason?

We are now into Week 2 of the NFL preseason. That means we only have two preseason games remaining, as the league has cut one game and added a regular season game to the slate, giving us 17 on the year. It appears that Week 3 of the preseason will be the “dress rehearsal” for the regular season for many teams, but we should still see plenty of starters get some work this week.

Fantasy football draft season has begun, but doesn’t really get crazy until the second or third weekend of the preseason. That gives folks this first week to start assessing who is worth moving up or down your fantasy rankings. And of course, injuries will start to impact rankings.

Here, we’ll be tracking any commentary or information about which starters we can expect to see in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Kyler Murray will make his preseason debut against the Chiefs Friday. The @AZCardinals QB isn't a fan of games where the outcome doesn't matter.



"You take something away from it, but it doesn't count."https://t.co/tkMxcr3Etq — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 18, 2021

TBD

TBD

McDermott confirms that Zack Moss will play Saturday after missing the preseason opener with a hamstring issue. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) August 19, 2021

McDermott says Josh Allen and a number of starters won’t play again on Saturday in Chicago. #Bills — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) August 19, 2021

Matt Rhule says he’s leaning toward playing Sam Darnold 1-2 series vs. Ravens. — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 19, 2021

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields (groin) will practice today. It’s a light day. The plan is for him to still play vs. the Bills. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 19, 2021

#Bears coach Matt Nagy has said starters will play more Saturday against the #Bills and indicates most guys will play in the 3rd preseason game vs #Titans. There might be a "select few" who sit out in Nashville but plan (for now) is for most players to participate. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 17, 2021

The following #Bengals are not expected to play tonight vs WFT:



QB Joe Burrow

C Trey Hopkins

G D’Ante Smith

TE Mitchell Wilcox

HB Trayveon Williams



CB Eli Apple

CB Antonio Phillips

CB Donnie Lewis Jr.

S Ricardo Allen

DE Joseph Ossai

DE Khalid Kareem — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) August 20, 2021

Bengals QB Joe Burrow won't play against Washington, per Zac Taylor. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 16, 2021

TBD

Mike McCarthy confirmed there is a "good chance" that Dak Prescott will not play in the preseason. His first game back in action is projected to be Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) August 18, 2021

TBD

Lions still deciding which starters will play this week. But it sounds like quite a few will sit, including Goff. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 19, 2021

Jordan Love is “unlikely” to play Saturday against the Jets, Matt LaFleur says. Kurt Benkert would start. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 19, 2021

TBD

Frank Reich says most of the #Colts starters will play on Saturday.



All 3 QBs expected to play in next Friday’s preseason finale. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 18, 2021

TBD

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid on how much he will play his starters Friday night at Arizona against the Cardinals in a game on ESPN: “We’ll go a half, somewhere there about, with the starters, and then the twos and threes will take the second half.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2021

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Mike Zimmer said most of the Vikings’ players “will end up playing some” on Saturday night. Said he told coaches, “Just tell them to play until I tell them to get out.” — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) August 19, 2021

Mike Zimmer: Justin Jefferson unlikely to play in next preseason game, but Vikings WR "feels good" after AC joint sprainhttps://t.co/U54jIF0jON pic.twitter.com/CxK67vAkyK — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 17, 2021

TBD

I hear the Saints are playing a significant number of their starters tonight vs. JAX. This will be their big preseason tuneup. Most will sit out finale vs. ARI. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) August 23, 2021

TBD

TBD

Told same as @JClarkNBCS on #Eagles WR Devonta Smith: He’s expected to play some tonight vs. the #Patriots. His progress continues. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 19, 2021

Coach Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger will play on Saturday night, but did not get into specifics about his playing time. Said he is willing to adjust it based on how things play out. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) August 19, 2021

TBD

TBD

Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians said that he does not expect Tom Brady play Saturday in Tampa’s second preseason game against the Titans. And he won’t be alone. “We probably won’t play any starters,” Arians said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2021

TBD

TBD