 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth scores twice in Week 2 NFL preseason

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth grabs two TDs on two targets in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. We recap his performance.

By kate.magdziuk
Pat Freiermuth #88 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates his touchdown with Diontae Johnson #18 during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have found themselves a gem in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Pat Freiermuth only caught two passes for 19 yards, but both went for touchdowns and they came from Steelers long-time starter Ben Roethlisberger. This was Roethlisberger’s first work in preseason and he looked to Freiermuth twice in the end zone.

And as you can see with both touchdown grabs, neither was easy and showed Freiermuth’s great hands. That was his calling card and why he was taken so early in the draft out of Notre Dame. We saw all too often last season that the Steelers starting tight end Eric Ebron has trouble hanging onto the ball. Ebron has wide receiver like ability as a route runner and with the ball in his hands, but those drops last season were problematic. Ebron is still first on the depth chart, but it wouldn’t be that surprising to see Freiermuth sneak by him sooner than later.

More From DraftKings Nation