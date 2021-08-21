Jaylen Waddle catches three passes in preseason debut

The Miami Dolphins drafted Jaylen Waddle in the first round to provide a familiar weapon for Tua Tagovailoa as the team looks to make the playoffs after a 10-6 campaign in 2020. Here’s how the wide receiver fared in Week 2 of the preseason.

Jaylen Waddle Week 2 preseason stats

3 catches, 21 yards

Analysis

Waddle suffered an injury early in the contest and it did look bad, given the receiver’s history with leg injuries. He did return to the sideline and came back in the game, which was good to see. If the receiver can stay healthy, he’ll be a key target for Tagovailoa all season.

He looked smooth on his touches, including this jet sweep. Getting the ball in Waddle’s hands any way they can will end up being a positive for the team.

Jaylen Waddle with a nice first down off the jet sweep! speeeeed. pic.twitter.com/vp5bigWN3J — FinCuts (@FinCuts) August 21, 2021

Fantasy implications

The Dolphins are going to deploy a lot of weapons, so Waddle will likely get favorable matchups but his opportunities could get diluted. If we see him get manufactured touches and become a useful target for Tagovailoa, he has a chance to be useful,especially with the injury history of Will Fuller and Devante Parker. He may not break out and become a top-flight fantasy receiver this season, but Waddle should be on the field consistently for the Dolphins in what looks like a pass-heavy offense.