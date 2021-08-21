Terrace Marshall Jr. continues to impress in Week 2 NFL preseason

The Carolina Panthers hope to have a dynamic offense around QB Sam Darnold with all-around star RB Christian McCaffrey and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. The team added WR Terrace Marshall Jr. in the draft to provide Darnold with another weapon this season. Here’s how the rookie receiver performed in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Terrace Marshall Jr. Week 2 preseason stats

3 catches, 50 yards

Analysis

Marshall Jr. had a relatively quiet outing, but did make one great catch on a go route.

If the rookie keeps getting separation like this on the outside, he will be hard to keep off the field. Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson are nearly impossible to surpass on the depth chart, but Marshall Jr. is giving the coaches reasons to want to get him on the field. The LSU product should continue to get reps, but it remains to be seen how much of a factor in this offense he can become.

Fantasy implications

Marshall Jr. is likely moving up draft rankings, but it will be tough for him to put up fantasy numbers as things stand. The rookie has keeper and dynasty upside, but might not be more than a good plug-and-play piece during bye weeks this season. Unless the Panthers have a big injury at receiver, Marshall Jr. is going to be low on the totem pole for targets.