What channel Giants vs. Browns is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The New York Giants and Cleveland Browns meet up in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC 4 in the Giants market, while you can find Browns broadcast info here. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Giants roster and the Browns roster.

The Browns opened the preseason last week with a 23-13 victory at the Jacksonville Jaguars, one in which the defense got to No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence for two sacks and a forced fumble. Backup quarterback Kyle Lauletta performed well in place of Baker Mayfield, completing 19 of 27 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants came out on the losing end of their inter-stadium battle with the New York Jets in a 12-7 loss. The only score came by way of a 21-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Thorson to Damion Willis.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The Browns are a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -250 on the moneyline. The Giants are a +200 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35.5.