What channel 49ers vs. Chargers is on, how to watch it via live stream, what time it starts

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers meet up in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on KPIX 5 (CBS) in San Francisco and CBS 2 in LA. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the 49ers roster and the Chargers roster.

The 49ers opened the preseason with a 19-16 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs last week, one that saw No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance make take his first snaps with the franchise. The North Dakota State product completed five of 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers rested virtually all of their starters in the team’s 13-6 preseason opening victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Backup quarterback Chase Daniel completed 15 of his 24 passes for 104 yards while rookie Larry Rountree III took eight carries for 63 yards.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game via live online stream, you’ll need to use NFL Game Pass. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.

The 49ers are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -250 on the moneyline. The Chargers are a +200 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 34.