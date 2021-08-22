 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Sunday, August 22nd NFL Network schedule on TV and via live stream

NFL Network is broadcasting two games for out-of-market viewers on Sunday, August 22nd. We break down national and local broadcasting options, and how to watch the game via live stream.

By David Fucillo and Jovan C. Alford
Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers passes during training camp at SAP Performance Facility on July 30, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

NFL Network will be broadcasting two games on Sunday, August 22nd for out-of-market viewers. The first game will be televised at 1:00 p.m. ET between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. The Giants lost their preseason debut last weekend 12-7 to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Browns, however, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13.

The second preseason game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers. All eyes will be rookie quarterback Trey Lance after he threw an 80-yard touchdown pass last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Giants vs. Browns

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Giants TV: NBC 4
Browns TV: Broadcast info
Moneyline odds: Browns -255, Giants +205

49ers vs. Chargers

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
49ers TV: KPIX 5 (CBS)
Chargers TV: CBS 2
Moneyline odds: 49ers -250, Chargers +200

