How to watch Sunday, August 22nd NFL Network schedule on TV and via live stream

NFL Network will be broadcasting two games on Sunday, August 22nd for out-of-market viewers. The first game will be televised at 1:00 p.m. ET between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns. The Giants lost their preseason debut last weekend 12-7 to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Browns, however, defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13.

The second preseason game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers. All eyes will be rookie quarterback Trey Lance after he threw an 80-yard touchdown pass last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Giants TV: NBC 4

Browns TV: Broadcast info

Moneyline odds: Browns -255, Giants +205

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

49ers TV: KPIX 5 (CBS)

Chargers TV: CBS 2

Moneyline odds: 49ers -250, Chargers +200