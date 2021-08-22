Caleb Huntley scores from 30 yards out in Week 2 NFL preseason

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter and played well in his second preseason game. The undrafted rookie is clawing for a roster spot with the Falcons, and he made a solid case for himself in Atlanta’s 37-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Caleb Huntley Week 2 preseason stats

6 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD

Analysis

Huntley survived the first round of cuts, but he is currently sitting in the No. 6 running back spot on the team’s unofficial depth chart, but doesn’t mean a whole lot. The odds are stacked against Huntley at this point, but his top goal should be to make the team by impressing in the final preseason game and impressing the coaching staff during the final preseason game.

Fantasy implications

The top running back you’ll want from the Falcons is Mike Davis, and he is likely the only player among the group worthy of drafting in standard leagues. Huntley is battling to make the team over the next few weeks but even if he does, it’s unlikely he makes any impact from a fantasy perspective this season. He proved to be a true workhorse back in college at Ball State and put up good numbers, so that’s something to keep in mind if the Atlanta running backs deal with injuries at the top of their depth chart.