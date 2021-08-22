How did 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance perform in Week 2 of preseason

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback was back in action on Sunday evening as the 49ers faced the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the preseason. Here we’ll take a look at the workload for Lance and how he performed during his reps.

Trey Lance’s Week 2 stat line

Overall: 5/11 for 67 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

1st drive: 1/3 for 9 yards, 3rd down pass too high with lot of zip, but catchable

2nd drive: 0/1, interception on high, catchable pass

3rd drive: 0/1 with pass behind Charlie Woerner on 1st down, a sack after scrambling on third down

4th drive: 4/5 for 58 yards and a touchdown

5th drive (3rd quarter): 0/1 and sacked once

6th drive: 3/3 for 35 yards and a touchdown plus an eight-yard scramble

How did Trey Lance perform in Week 2?

The 49ers struggled much of the first half, with Trey Lance dealing with some accuracy issues. He threw high on a couple attempts and behind on another. His one interception was a catchable pass, but he could have put it in a better spot.

However, all was forgiven by 49ers fans on the final drive of the second quarter. Lance came on the field at the 57 second mark after a Chargers field goal put LA up 10-2. After Wayne Gallman dropped a short pass, Lance found Trent Sherfield for nine yards and Gallman for 12 yards to move the sticks. He then found Sherfield down the right sideline on a well-designed play, and a perfectly-placed pass led to Sherfield picking up 41 yards. After an encroachment penalty, Lance found Mohamed Sanu in a cushion for a touchdown. He ran in the two-point conversion attempt but it came back on a holding penalty.

This half was what 49ers fans can probably expect from a rookie QB who played in one game last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s going to show great signs at times, and he’s going to struggle at times.

3rd quarter update: Lance came out for a pair of drives in the third quarter and impressed on the second drive. On his second drive he scrambled for eight yards and completed all three of his passes (one incompletion was negated by a defensive penalty) for 35 yards and a touchdown. He got the 49ers in the end zone on a bullet to Travis Benjamin that led the receiver perfectly to get the additional yards for a 16-yard score.