Who will see playing time for 49ers vs. Chargers in Week 2 preseason

UPDATE: Here is a list of 49ers players not playing on Sunday. Jennifer Chan also noted WR Jauan Jennings won’t play.

#49ers sitting out for #SFvsLAC

LB Al-Shaair

OL Banks

DL Bosa

T Coleman

DL Ford

WR Hurd

DT Kinlaw

TE Kittle

C Mack

RB Mitchell

CB Moseley

RB Mostert

RB Sermon

CB Verrett

S Ward

LB Warner

CB Williams

T Williams

S Wilson — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) August 22, 2021

After a few intersquad scrimmages this week, the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet for a preseason showdown on Sunday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Every coaching staff has a different approach when it comes to who plays in the preseason and how much, especially with there only being three exhibitions for most teams this year instead of four.

Quarterbacks

The 49ers limited the number of reps presumed starter Jimmy Garropolo got in last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and they’ll most likely take a similar approach in Sunday, meaning more time for No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. Lance went 5-for-14 through the air for 128 yards and a touchdown in his preseason debut last week.

The Chargers already confirmed that Justin Herbert will not play in the preseason so the starting honors in this one will go to Easton Stick. Stick went a perfect seven-for-seven through the air for 63 yards as he took over for Chase Daniel.

Running Backs

JaMychal Hasty had himself a nice evening against the Chiefs last week, taking 10 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Expect him to get more touches along with Trey Sermon in this one.

With Austin Ekeler shut down for the preseason, rookie Larry Rountree III stepped up to the plate to rush for 63 yards on eight carries. Him and Joshua Kelley should take a bulk of the carries once again.

Wide Receivers

Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel combined for only two targets and while they will probably get more looks on Sunday, expect guys like Joshua Perkins and Trent Sherfield to get more run as the 49ers continue to iron out their receiver depth.

The biggest beneficiary of no Keenan Allen for the Chargers last week was Joshua Palmer, who caught six of seven targets for 36 yards. Expect plenty of him along with Jalen Guyton and Jason Moore.

Tight Ends

It’s unknown if George Kittle will make his preseason debut for the 49ers here so we’ll most likely see plenty of Ross Dwelley.

Jared Cook may make his Charger debut against the 49ers but they’ll probably try to get more reps for Donald Parham Jr., who had two receptions for 31 yards last week.