Colts QB Carson Wentz getting first team reps on Monday

UPDATE: It’s Monday and Wentz is practicing with the first team and appears to be getting more work than expect on the first day back from foot surgery three weeks ago. This is a great sign for his availability for Week 1.

Wentz is now doing 7 on 7 and taking ALL the first team reps. That is very significant. They are not easing him in. Never expected he’d be doing *this* much. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 23, 2021

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich says quarterback Carson Wentz will return to limited practices this week, per ESPN’s Mike Wells. Wentz had surgery to remove a lose bone in his foot three weeks ago. Reich has said he’d like Wentz to get two weeks of practice in before playing in a regular season game. If he returns on Monday, he’d have three weeks until the first game when they host the Seattle Seahawks.

This timeline appears to put Wentz on track to start the season opener, but Reich might want him to have two weeks of full practices under his belt, which would mean he’d need to take a step up in practicing next week. Eason and Ehlinger haven’t scored a touchdown yet in preseason, but Eason has put up better numbers. The team will likely lean toward Wentz to start if they can.

Wentz had a truly awful 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, which pushed him out and Jalen Hurts in. Hopefully Wentz can have a bounce back season behind a better offensive line and under Reich’s guidance.