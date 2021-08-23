What channel Jaguars vs. Saints is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints meet up in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason at the newly renamed Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Kickoff is set for Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Jaguars roster and Saints roster.

Jags head coach Urban Meyer might be in his rookie year as a pro head coach, but he’s no stranger to the Superdome, winning two Sugar Bowls as a college coach. His team is full of youth, with first overall pick Trevor Lawrence and another first-rounder Travis Etienne in the backfield, expect them to see lots of action tonight in the first half. The big storyline for New Orleans is who will be taking snaps. It’s a two-way battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill fighting for the QB1 spot. Former Notre Dame QB Ian Book should see some action later in the game, but he’s not expected to factor into the starting job this season.

